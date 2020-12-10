Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 355,703 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) by 936.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,703 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 609,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,797 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,872,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 395,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 163,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

