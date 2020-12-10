Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,610,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

