Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,878 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 14.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $92,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

