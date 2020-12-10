Sei Investments Co. Has $329,000 Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Duluth stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.97. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

