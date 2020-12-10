Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,436 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,049,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,024,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 629,774 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 12,833.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,590,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.14 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.327 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on PNM shares. Sidoti downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

