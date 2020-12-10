Federated Hermes Inc. Has $700,000 Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 176.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of IART opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.