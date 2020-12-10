Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.22 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,908.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

