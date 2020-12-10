HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

HONE stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $622.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 322,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 133.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

