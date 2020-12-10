Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,580 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,511 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 34.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,519,000 after buying an additional 136,320 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,008,586 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

