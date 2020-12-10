Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 12,019 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Deluxe worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth $138,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

