Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

