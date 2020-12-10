German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of GABC opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $863.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,139 shares of company stock worth $30,871. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 81.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

