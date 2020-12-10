Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,797 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

