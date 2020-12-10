Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.28% of Mercantile Bank worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBWM. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

