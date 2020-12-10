Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,057 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $66,091,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $370,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $470,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,436,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $90,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 333.82. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

