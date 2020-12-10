TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TTEC were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 10.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TTEC by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TTEC by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,405,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,213.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

