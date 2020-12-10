Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equifax were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 479,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $179.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $190.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

