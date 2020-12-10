Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of US Ecology worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Ecology by 284.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 529,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.