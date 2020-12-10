US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AtriCure by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AtriCure by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AtriCure by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of ATRC opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.06. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,271 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.