Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 719 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.27% of One Liberty Properties worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 88.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 530.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

OLP opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.31. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

