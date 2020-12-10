Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,684,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,791,000 after acquiring an additional 355,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019,822 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,090,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,896,000 after purchasing an additional 473,526 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,401,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

