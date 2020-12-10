US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Gap were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 45,000.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in The Gap during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in The Gap by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

