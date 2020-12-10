Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 293,278 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.19% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $32,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

VNDA opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $731.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.