Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,073 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

