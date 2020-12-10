Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 49.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 42.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

