US Bancorp DE Has $137,000 Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $141,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,612,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

NYSE PLAN opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $73.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,896 shares of company stock worth $34,665,826 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

