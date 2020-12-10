US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $54,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $106.15 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.95.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

