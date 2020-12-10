State Street Corp Buys 93,286 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,878,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.71% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $28,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,369.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 174,498 shares of company stock worth $713,401 over the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

