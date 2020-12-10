SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,200 Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

NYSE:MTL opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Mechel PAO Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.