First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,130 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $32,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,143,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,736,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

First Merchants stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

