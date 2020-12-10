PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,841,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $32,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $20.33.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

