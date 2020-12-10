ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of ProAssurance worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 39,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $778,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 8.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 136,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 93.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $184,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NYSE:PRA opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.