Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,933 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. AJO LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of TCBK opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

