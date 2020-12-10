Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

