First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FRME has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,143,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,734,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,736,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,805 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185,583 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

