Julie D’emilio Sells 5,200 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CRI opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Carter’s by 215.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 106.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 34.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 700.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

