Kevin D. Bunker Sells 10,892 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $582,939.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,071,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,336,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin D. Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,425 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $392,183.75.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 818.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 45,825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,374,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 49,444 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.