Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,488 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 10.1% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 273.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

