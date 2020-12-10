Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

