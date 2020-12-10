Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $54.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Shares of SFIX opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $104,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $10,279,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,926 shares of company stock worth $24,300,754. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

