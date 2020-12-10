Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SFIX. MKM Partners lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

SFIX opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,754 in the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after purchasing an additional 530,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

