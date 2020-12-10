The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 598 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Zogenix by 336.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zogenix by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,988,000 after acquiring an additional 321,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,074,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 57,844 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

