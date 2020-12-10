Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,400 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 2,833,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after buying an additional 858,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 491,930 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 314.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 271,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

