Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,254 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Apple by 51.9% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Apple by 272.5% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 104,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 241.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 465,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,931,000 after acquiring an additional 329,488 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 316.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 200,627 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 358.1% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 109,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

