The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.50. The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 120,000 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

