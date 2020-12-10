South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) Shares Gap Down to $144.12

South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.12, but opened at $136.52. South32 Limited (S32.L) shares last traded at $143.68, with a volume of 87,937 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of South32 Limited (S32.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.88. The stock has a market cap of £7.00 billion and a PE ratio of -110.86.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

