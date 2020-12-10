TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Down to $30.40

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.40, but opened at $28.20. TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) shares last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 212,180 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £23.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.50.

About TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.