Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.13. Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 1,923,897 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.71. The company has a market cap of £7.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55.

About Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG)

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, act as an investor in the resources and energy sectors. It manages and operates the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district, as well as holds interests in mining license. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.