Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.72% of Cerus worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 10.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cerus by 92.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cerus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cerus by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 132,570 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $180,774.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,088.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.34. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

