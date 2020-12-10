State Street Corp Has $28.81 Million Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Veritex were worth $28,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Veritex by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Veritex by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Insiders bought 16,016 shares of company stock valued at $311,038 in the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

